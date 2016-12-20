BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 MCUBS MidCity Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to buy trusted beneficiary rights of building in Sendai for 5.5 billion yen
* Says effective Feb. 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Hov2ZE
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering