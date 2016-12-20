Dec 20 Japan Investment Adviser Co Ltd :

* Says co enters into agreement to acquire 8.06 percent stake of shares in Intertrade Co Ltd from Intertrade's president Takahiro Ozaki on Dec. 20

* Says Intertrade Co Ltd's president Takahiro Ozaki, the current second major shareholder will lower stake to 3.2 percent from 11.55 percent after transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VjKxGk ; goo.gl/K6BcD4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)