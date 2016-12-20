BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc :
* Says it plans to sell trusted beneficiary rights of two buildings for 5.68 billion yen in total
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering