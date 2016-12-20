BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings Inc :
* Says its UK-based unit Pole To Win International Limited plans to set up new unit POLE TO WIN (MALAYSIA) SDN. BHD. in Malaysia, under cooperation with Pole To Win UK Limited
* Says the new unit to be capitalized at 100 ringgit
* Says Pole To Win International Limited and Pole To Win UK Limited will hold 99 percent stake in and 1 percent stake in the new unit respectively
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MHvAkF
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.