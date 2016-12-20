Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Lion Corp :
* Says it to dissolve a Japan-based unit that engaged in sales promotion, collection and provision of information of daily necessities goods, cosmetics, quasi-drugs etc, on Dec. 31
* Says it expected the liquidation of unit will complete in March 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2gl0Ct
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.