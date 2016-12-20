Dec 20 Cellumed Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 2.5 billion won, at 1,874 won/share

* Says annual coupon rate is 6 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent

* Says conversion period from Dec. 20, 2017 to Nov. 19, 2019

