Dec 20 Panasonic Corp :

* Says it to have executed a share exchange agreement to make Panahome Corp its wholly-owned subsidiary through share exchange on Aug. 1, 2017

* Says Panahome Corp to be delisted on July 27, 2017

* Says one share of Panahome can be exchanged for 0.8 share of Panasonic

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/V3f5gu

