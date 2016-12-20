BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Dec 20 Myungmoon Pharm Co Ltd :
* Says it will distribute annual stock dividend of 0.04 new shares for each existing share
* Says new shares of total distribution amount is 820,000
* Says dividend distribution date is Dec. 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/e7Q0uC
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
* Gordon Macleod, Ryman's deputy chief executive and CFO, will take over as chief executive