Dec 20 (Reuters) Mcubs Midcity Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.15 6.92 Net 2.04 1.94 Div 7,670 yen 7,300 yen