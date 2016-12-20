BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Beijing North Star Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction in suzhou for 1.3 billion yuan ($187.05 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hCZMzw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9500 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering