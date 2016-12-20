BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Greenland Holdings :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will sell 100 percent stake and all creditor's rights of a Shanghai-based real estate company at 3.41 billion yuan to a Shahghai-based real estate and property management company
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering