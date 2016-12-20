BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co Ltd
* Says it sees 2016 net profit down 25-40 percent from 449.2 million yuan ($64.63 million) a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hD201R
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9507 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.