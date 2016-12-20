Dec 20 Genesem Inc :

* Says it will issue third series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 5 billion won at 5,346 won/share

* Says annual coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 2 percent, conversion period from Dec. 22, 2017 to Nov. 22, 2021

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/UmPMUV

