BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Horizon Securities :
* Says it repurchased 8.6 million yuan for T$52.6 million during Nov. 4 to Dec. 20
* Says it repurchased 18 million shares of its common shares as of Dec. 20, representing a 4.4 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OivbZV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering