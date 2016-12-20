Dec 20 Horizon Securities :

* Says it repurchased 8.6 million yuan for T$52.6 million during Nov. 4 to Dec. 20

* Says it repurchased 18 million shares of its common shares as of Dec. 20, representing a 4.4 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OivbZV

