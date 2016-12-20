BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 E.SUN Financial Holding :
* Says its subsidiary E.SUN Bank will issue 2016 5th unsecured non-maturity dollar-denominated non-cumulative subordinated financial bonds of $90 milllion with par value and issue price of $1 million on Dec. 29
* Says the interest rate is 4.85 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P0VWe2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering