Dec 20 E.SUN Financial Holding:

* Says its subsidiary E.SUN Bank will issue 2016 5th unsecured non-maturity dollar-denominated non-cumulative subordinated financial bonds of $90 milllion with par value and issue price of $1 million on Dec. 29

* Says the interest rate is 4.85 percent

