* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Taeyoung Engineering & Construction :
* Says it signs 51.39 billion won contract with SK D&D Co Ltd to build office, on Dec. 20
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/IGnr9C
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering