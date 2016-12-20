Dec 20 China Baoan Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 2.6 billion yuan ($374.26 million) commercial paper, 2.6 billion yuan medium-term notes

* Says unit and partner plan lithium battery materials project with investment of at least 5.2 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hPSuZt; bit.ly/2hOXCLd; bit.ly/2hPBHFS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9470 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)