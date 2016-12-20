Dec 20 Flexium Interconnect :

* Says it will repurchase 9 million shares of its common stock (a 3.1 percent stake) during the period from Dec. 21 to Feb. 20, 2017

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$65 per share ~ T$115 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is up to T$12.54 billion

