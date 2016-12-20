BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Flexium Interconnect :
* Says it will repurchase 9 million shares of its common stock (a 3.1 percent stake) during the period from Dec. 21 to Feb. 20, 2017
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$65 per share ~ T$115 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is up to T$12.54 billion
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J1lyKV
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.