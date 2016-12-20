BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Qtone Education Group Guangdong :
* Says it signed an agreement to buy 47.3 percent stake in a Shanghai-based IT company at 114.5 million yuan in total from two individuals
* Says it will hold 75 percent stake in the target company after acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lWCN9Z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.