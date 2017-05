Dec 20 Sichuan Maccura Biotechnology :

* Says it will buy 35.8 percent stake in Guangzhou Ruihua Trading at 14.7 million yuan and will invest 25.2 million yuan in Guangzhou Ruihua Trading after acquisition

* Says it will hold 72.5 percent stake in Guangzhou Ruihua Trading finally

