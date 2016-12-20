Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Sharp Corp :
* Says its units Sharp Electronics Corporation and Sharp Electronics Manufacturing Company of America Inc (plaintiffs) decided to reach settlement with CRT maker Technicolor SA (the former Thomson SA) included three firms (defendants) on price cartel issue in CRT business
* Says defendants will pay $47 million as settlement
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LfCILW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
