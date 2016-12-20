Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Xinjiang Sayram Modern Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says it aims to complete capacity reduction at one of its coal units in H2 2017
