BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Dec 20 Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co Ltd :
* Says a Guiyang-based management consulting firm sold 3.92 percent stake in the co on Dec. 19
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ItXFD4
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
* Gordon Macleod, Ryman's deputy chief executive and CFO, will take over as chief executive