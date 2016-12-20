BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell 99 percent stake in a Shanghai-based property firm to a Shanghai investment management firm
* Says further details remain to be determined
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ws3Lx0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering