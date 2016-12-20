BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Anhui Xinke New Materials Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 29.9 percent stake in Pegasus Entertainment for HK$194.2 million ($25.00 million)
* Says it scraps asset restructuring plan
* Says Ma Jingzhong resigns as general manager due to change in job role, but remains as president
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h6ZqCd; bit.ly/2h6Zvpv; bit.ly/2hPUssU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7668 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.