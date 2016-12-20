Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Sichuan Western Resources Holding Co Ltd
* Says its auto unit fined by China's ministry of finance due to inappropriate application for new energy car subsidies
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h5Joa0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.