BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Beijing Jingxi Culture & Tourism Co Ltd
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up sharply at 520-530 million yuan ($74.84-$76.28 million) from 21.2 million yuan a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i511s5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9480 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.