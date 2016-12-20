Dec 20 Ningbo Tech Bank Co Ltd

* Says it halts plan to acquire U.S. company Mofa Group LLC

* Says its unit signs agreement on hog breeding project of investment worth about 2 billion yuan ($287.85 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hVeU8W; bit.ly/2hPhi1d

