BRIEF-Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
Dec 20 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 500 million preference shares to raise up to 50 billion yuan ($7.20 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hV8lmZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9480 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Billionaire investor William Ackman, who invested with casual dining company Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc last year, said on Thursday that the company's Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells is "outstanding."