BRIEF-Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
Dec 20 China International Containers Group Co Ltd
* Says it receives property demolition compensation worth 572.3 million yuan ($82.29 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hQf2cI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9543 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Billionaire investor William Ackman, who invested with casual dining company Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc last year, said on Thursday that the company's Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells is "outstanding."