BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda sees bad loans rising to 450-460 bln rupees by March 2018
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
BANGALORE, Dec 20The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 26500 ICS-201(B22mm) 27300 ICS-102(B22mm) 28200 ICS-103(23mm) 32800 ICS-104(24mm) 37000 ICS-202(26mm) 37700 ICS-105(26mm) 35800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36500 ICS-105(27mm) 38300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36200 ICS-105MMA(27) 37300 ICS-105PHR(28) 38600 ICS-105(28mm) 37800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 38200 ICS-105(29mm) 38200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38600 ICS-105(30mm) 38700 ICS-105(31mm) 39200 ICS-106(32mm) 40200 ICS-107(34mm) 54500
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 273.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 16.43 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2riDeJz) Further company coverage: