BRIEF-Net Element reports Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Undertaking several strategic changes in mobile solutions segment, which should yield results in third-quarter of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Clenergy (Xiamen) Technology Co Ltd
* Says it issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h82EUp (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Posera Ltd - during three-months ended March 31, 2017, Posera recognized $3.9 million in total revenues a decrease of 10.6% versus quarter ended March 31, 2016