BRIEF-ICTV Brands reports Q1 loss per share $0.01
* ICTV Brands, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 21 Japan digital Laboratory Co Ltd :
* Says a Japan-based firm JDL Giken acquired 18.9 million shares of the co via takeover bid during the period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 20
* Says offered purchase price at 2,420 yen per share
* Says settlement starts on Dec. 28
* Says JDL Giken will raise stake in the co to 94.4 percent from 38.6 percent after the payment
* Says previous plan disclosed on Oct. 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/DyMpWk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ICTV Brands, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Undertaking several strategic changes in mobile solutions segment, which should yield results in third-quarter of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: