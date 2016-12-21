BRIEF-Truffle Capital reports 10.1 pct passive stake in Altimmune
* Truffle Capital S.A.S. reports 10.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as on May 4, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pORrcZ) Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Shinhung Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell 2,470 shares of common stock on Dec. 23
* Says offering price is 10,150 won/share, 25.1 million won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hA3Syh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Truffle Capital S.A.S. reports 10.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as on May 4, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pORrcZ) Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces launch of secondary public offering of class A common stock