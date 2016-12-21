BRIEF-Truffle Capital reports 10.1 pct passive stake in Altimmune
* Truffle Capital S.A.S. reports 10.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as on May 4, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pORrcZ) Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Fuan Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says co's actual controller proposed to pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/F6hSfu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Truffle Capital S.A.S. reports 10.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as on May 4, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pORrcZ) Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces launch of secondary public offering of class A common stock