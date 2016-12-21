BRIEF-Truffle Capital reports 10.1 pct passive stake in Altimmune
* Truffle Capital S.A.S. reports 10.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as on May 4, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pORrcZ) Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Fuan Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 238.99 percent to 268.26 percent, or to be 220 million yuan to 239 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (64.9 million yuan)
* Says sharp increase in revenue and gross margin and newly merged pharma co's performance included in the consolidation and subsidy received as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XyBje2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Evolent Health Inc announces launch of secondary public offering of class A common stock