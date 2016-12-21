BRIEF-Net Element reports Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Undertaking several strategic changes in mobile solutions segment, which should yield results in third-quarter of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 YEST Co Ltd :
* Says it signs 3.35 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments
* Says the contract period from Dec. 20 to Apr. 30, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/5bwF6N
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Undertaking several strategic changes in mobile solutions segment, which should yield results in third-quarter of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Posera Ltd - during three-months ended March 31, 2017, Posera recognized $3.9 million in total revenues a decrease of 10.6% versus quarter ended March 31, 2016