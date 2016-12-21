BRIEF-Adecoagro SA Q1 net income $6 mln
* Adecoagro SA - net income in 1Q17 stands at $6.0 million, $3.2 million higher than 1Q16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Tokyo Kaikan Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints current president Yukihiro Fujiwara as chairman
* Says it appoints Noriaki Watanabe as president
* Says the changes will effective on April 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/82vhUx
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Liberty announces payment of semi-annual interest payment and additional distribution on 4.0% senior exchangeable debentures due 2029