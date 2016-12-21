BRIEF-Net Element reports Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Undertaking several strategic changes in mobile solutions segment, which should yield results in third-quarter of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Hochiki Corp :
* Says its UK unit Hochiki Europe(U.K.)Limited plans to acquire 100 percent stake in an Italia-based firm D.E.S. SRL which is mainly engaged in sale of automatic smoke alarms and fire extinguishing equipment
* Transaction amount is 10,400 euro and transaction date on Jan. 20, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MK7xB5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Posera Ltd - during three-months ended March 31, 2017, Posera recognized $3.9 million in total revenues a decrease of 10.6% versus quarter ended March 31, 2016