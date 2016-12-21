BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Nihon Housing Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to raise stake in Singapore-based firm, PROPELL INTEGRATED PTE LTD, to 80 percent from 0 percent
* Says PROPELL INTEGRATED PTE LTD is engaged construction equipment engineering and facility management
* Says effective February, 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hK27IN
(Beijing Headline News)
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results