BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 SJI Inc :
* says it formed a business alliance with Dear Life Co Ltd on Dec. 21
* Says two entities will cooperate on development of next-generation condominiums and others by using block chain technology
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/D4PSB1
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results