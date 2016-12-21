BRIEF-Tronc Inc to acquire Wrapports Holdings Llc
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
Dec 21 Eugene Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it signs 6.51 billion won contract with SK hynix Semiconductor to provide semiconductor manufacturing system
* Says the contract period from Dec. 21 to Jan. 16, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/I9xclI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares