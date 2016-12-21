BRIEF-Autonation announces resignation of William Berman, CEO
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 HAATZ Inc :
* Says it will sell 2,694 shares of common stock from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29
* Says offering price is 5,570 won/share, 15 million won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/OXOAAf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Performance food group company announces secondary offering of common stock