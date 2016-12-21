BRIEF-Autonation announces resignation of William Berman, CEO
Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer
Dec 21 Mitsubishi Corp :
* Says Mitsubishi Corp is offering a takeover bid for 16,649,900 shares in Lawson Inc
* Offered purchase price at 8,650 yen per share
* Co aims to own 50.11 percent stake in Lawson after transaction, up from 33.47 percent currently
* Takeover bid total amount at 144.02 billion yen for 16.6 million shares
* Offering period from Dec. 22, 2016 to Feb. 9, 2017
* Settlement starts on Feb. 15, 2017


* Performance food group company announces secondary offering of common stock