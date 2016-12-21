BRIEF-Tronc Inc to acquire Wrapports Holdings Llc
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
Dec 21 Arion Technology Inc :
* Says it will buy 1,500 shares in Around Us Entertainment
* Says transaction amount is 2 billion won
* Says it will hold 30 percent stake in Around Us Entertainment after the transaction
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares