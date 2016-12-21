BRIEF-Tronc Inc to acquire Wrapports Holdings Llc
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
Dec 21 Sunny Side Up Inc :
* Says it plans to sell 631 shares in its unit ENGAWA which is engaged in license business and sale support business, to ENGAWA's president
* Says transaction amount is 31.6 million yen and transaction date on Jan. 10, 2017
* Co will hold 39.94 percent stake in ENGAWA after the transaction from 58.36 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ylLOZv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares