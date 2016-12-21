Dec 21 Sunny Side Up Inc :

* Says it plans to sell 631 shares in its unit ENGAWA which is engaged in license business and sale support business, to ENGAWA's president

* Says transaction amount is 31.6 million yen and transaction date on Jan. 10, 2017

* Co will hold 39.94 percent stake in ENGAWA after the transaction from 58.36 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ylLOZv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)