BRIEF-Autonation announces resignation of William Berman, CEO
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 S&C Engine Group Limited :
* Says it will distribute annual stock dividend of 0.1 new shares for each existing share
* Says new shares of total distribution amount is 9.6 million
* Says dividend distribution date is Dec. 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ULpkCx
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Performance food group company announces secondary offering of common stock