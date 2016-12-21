BRIEF-Tronc Inc to acquire Wrapports Holdings Llc
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
Dec 21 DLE Inc :
* Says 5,340 units of its 17th series options were exercised to 534,000 shares of its common stock from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2xCedv
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares