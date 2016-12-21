BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Yonyou Network Technology Co Ltd
* Says the private bank it forms with partners gets banking regulator's approval
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hb856C
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results