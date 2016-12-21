Dec 21 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd :

* Says co's wholly owned unit Boston Biomedical, Inc will merge with co's another US-based unit Boston Biomedical Pharma, Inc, on April 1, 2017

* Says Boston Biomedical Pharma, Inc will be dissolved after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3qAlQd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)